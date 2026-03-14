Crowds flood Lower Greenville for early St. Patrick's Day celebrations

St. Patrick's Day is just a few days away, but the celebrations were in full swing this weekend. Saturday, thousands of people flocked to Dallas' Lower Greenville neighborhood, where multiple events took place

Whether people were running the 5K, enjoying the parade or were there for the block party, a time was had.

"How many people would you say there is here? Packed, I mean, it's shoulder to shoulder. It's crazy, but it's a good time," said Elle Williamson.

Heavy police presence on duty

Dallas police had about 300 officers patrolling the area. St. Paddy's weekend is one that businesses look forward to, as it generates a good amount of revenue.

"Well, I mean, it starts with a line outside when we open up," said John McKiernan, door manager at Terilli's.

"All of the places down here that have been doing it a long time are doing it better than they've ever done it," said Austin Rodgers, owner of Goodwins.

Parties spill into neighborhoods

The party spilled into the neighborhood, with many hosting their own celebrations.

"As you see, all down the streets, the whole community is together, and we have cookouts. We have a playhouse over here; I mean bouncy house," said Williamson.

At one house, the smell of smoked BBQ was pulling people in.

"Chicken, sausage, pulled pork, frijoles, rice, beans," said Michael Vargas of Vargas Catering.

For just a couple of bucks, people got a loaded plate at Vargas' stand.

"Me and my dad been doing it for about 25 years, and we serve, give food out, and feed all the officers and stuff," said Vargas.

A tradition built on community

Vargas says it's not so much about making a profit but about building a community.

"You know, I take off about three days from work, my regular job, and do this because it's fun," said Vargas.