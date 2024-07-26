Low weekend rain chances, summer heat returns Monday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – It has been a more overcast day for a lot of North Texas, and that has certainly kept temps "cooler" than normal for this time of year, but the clouds haven't produced much of any rain here in North Texas.

The rain has been more abundant to the south and east and this trend will likely continue overnight.

The clouds will linger overnight, especially to the east, but rain chances remain at 20% or less.

Severe weather is not expected. And these rain chances (as low as they may be) are coming to an end.

As rain and clouds begin to clear out, temperatures start to rebound closer to normal (which is 97° for us in late July/early August).

As high pressure takes over our weather story next week, clouds will clear and temps will be HOT again. We haven't topped out in the triple digits since July 16th, and that will likely change by mid/late week next week.