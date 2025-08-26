Los Angeles Angels get 1st-pitch homerun in a 4-0 win over Texas Rangers

Zach Neto homered on the game's first pitch and the Los Angeles Angels, with manager Ron Washington present for the first time in more than two months, beat the Texas Rangers and All-Star pitcher Jacob deGrom 4-0 on Monday night.

José Soriano (9-9) struck out six over 5 1/3 innings and allowed four hits in his first start since coming off the paternity list. Four relievers finished off the Angels' sixth shutout this season.

Washington hasn't managed the Angels since June 19, and revealed before the game that he is recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery eight weeks ago. He won't return to managing this season, but wants to be with the Angels, and watched from a booth upstairs after being with them pregame.

DeGrom (10-6) is 0-4 in five starts since his last win July 22, and the right-hander was pitching for the first time in 10 days after Texas skipped his last scheduled start because of shoulder fatigue. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter over five innings. He gave up two runs and three hits.

Travis d'Arnaud had an RBI single in the Angels' fourth, and Luis Rengifo had an RBI double in the sixth. Logan O'Hoppe led off the ninth with his 19th homer.

Texas was coming off consecutive shutout wins and a three-game sweep over Cleveland before Neto's leadoff homer extended his single-season franchise record to nine. He has 22 homers overall.

Soriano faced the minimum 12 batters through the first four innings, benefitting from double plays after allowing leadoff singles in the third and fourth innings.

A matchup of left-handers Tuesday when Yusei Kikuchi (6-8, 3.42 ERA) pitches for the Angels and Patrick Corbin (6-9, 4.61) goes for Texas.