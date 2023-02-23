Dallas police seek help identifying suspects in Longhorn Icehouse shootout

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying several men who were involved in a shootout that left an innocent bystander injured.

It happened at the Longhorn Icehouse on Dec. 28, 2022 just after 2 a.m. The sports bar is located in the 1900 block of W. Northwest Highway.

The victim was taken to the hospital and eventually recovered from their gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the case or on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Darren Burch at 214-671-3704 or Darren.burch@dallaspolice.gov with any information.