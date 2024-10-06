Local, state and federal agencies investigating after shots fired at Central Texas church
BURNET COUNTY — Authorities are looking for two men in connection to a possible attempted church shooting in Central Texas on Sunday.
Around 10:30 a.m., Burnet County deputies were called to the Church at the Epicenter in Burnet County, northwest of Austin.
Officials said a member of the volunteer church safety team encountered two "suspicious" men in the parking lot, one of them holding a rifle.
That church volunteer pulled out their weapon and fired multiple rounds, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office said, and the suspects fled north on US 281 in a white minivan.
The sheriff's office said there are no known injuries.
State and federal agencies have joined the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
