Little Elm police arrest a former teacher on child sexual abuse charge, officials say

Little Elm police have arrested a former charter school teacher, charging him with child sexual abuse, and police said there is more than one victim.

Eric Moore, 30, was employed at the North Texas Collegiate Academy East Campus, a charter school for elementary to middle school students located on Oak Grove Parkway.

Eric Moore, 30 Denton County Jail

According to police, the investigation began after a student made an outcry on Jan. 7. The resulting criminal investigation led to Moore's arrest, police said.

He was charged with indecency with a child-sexual conduct, a second-degree felony, and continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, police said.

The school placed Moore on administrative leave that same day, and he later resigned.

"The Little Elm Police Department is also working to ensure the affected children and their families are connected with appropriate resources as the investigation continues," the department said in a news release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Little Elm Police.

CBS News Texas reached out to the school Thursday evening, but did not hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Texas for updates.