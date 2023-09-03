Light rain before more triple-digit heat on Labor Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Sunday in North Texas is starting off with a little light rain. A few showers are on the First Alert Radar Sunday morning and more is expected in the afternoon.

A disturbance moving westward will provide the lift and moisture for scattered rain and a few storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

A stronger storm could produce downburst winds and frequent lightning. Keep an eye on the sky if you are out and about Sunday and head indoors, if thunder roars.

A few lingering morning showers are possible into Labor Day.

There will be more cloud cover throughout Sunday and temperatures will warm back to 100 degrees.

Unfortunately, they stick around for the first full week of September.

Drought conditions continue to worsen through the upcoming week with no significant rain chances. That also means the elevated fire threat continues as well.

