Life-changing gift helps North Texas kids with disabilities ride bikes for the first time

Two North Texas children received the surprise of a lifetime in Richardson. A gift on wheels that brings more than just joy, but inclusion.

It was the kind of moment that could light up anyone's face.

Five-year-old Salvador Ventura and 4-year-old Isla Biondi were each given a custom adaptive bicycle, allowing them to experience for the first time the feeling of riding a bike.

"Her eyes light up when she gets to do the things that other kids can do," said Isla's father, Richard Biondi.

Isla was born with spina bifida, a condition that has made walking an ongoing challenge.

"She has no feeling or movement past her ankles," Biondi said.

Salvador was born with left-side cerebral palsy, a condition that affects his coordination and mobility.

"They told us he wouldn't be able to walk... ever," said Sonia Castillo, Salvador's grandmother.

Both children have already made incredible strides at Comprehensive Therapy in Richardson. That's also where their families were introduced to the McLindon Family Foundation, a Louisiana-based nonprofit that's changing lives across the country, including right here in North Texas.

"It's the most meaningful thing that I do," said Andrew McLindon, the organization's founder.

McLindon launched the nonprofit in 2008 after gifting an adaptive bike to the child of a coworker. Seeing the impact, he made it his mission to do the same for children across the country with mobility challenges.

Since then, the foundation has donated hundreds of adaptive bikes, each one tailored to fit the unique needs of the child receiving it.

"We have bikes in over 40 states now," McLindon said. "In two to three weeks, they're going to be moving really well on these bikes, we've seen it time and time again."

One of those success stories is 12-year-old Journey, who received her bike last year.

"It just helps her build strength. The strength she will need for the rest of her life," said her mom, Charressa Kennedy.

The bikes given to Salvador and Isla were numbers 700 and 701. Each is provided free of charge to families who apply through the foundation's website.

With every new bike given away, McLindon is reminded of why his mission matters.

"What we've learned is that these bikes change lives," he said. "Because we've heard that so many times from the families."

For Isla and Salvador, it's not just about a new way to ride, it's about a new way to live. A ride toward independence, strength and joy.