North Texas mom creates a one-stop shop for fellow homeschooling parents: "It's special"

As the new school year approaches, more and more families in North Texas are turning to home schooling.

One woman in Lewisville noticed the need for a one-stop shop for parents to buy curriculum and get connected with other homeschoolers.

The Homeschool Hub, owned by Krissa Tejeda, is tucked on a quiet corner in Lewisville.

"It's something I desired to have or wish I had had when I started homeschooling," she said.

Stores like these are a rarity for North Texas and a necessity for homeschoolers.

There are hundreds of resources at The Homeschool Hub – all subjects, all genres, second-hand or brand new.

The store has been open for a year and has already served 3,500 homeschooled families.

Tejeda said that in a world where everything is online, one of the biggest challenges parents face is being able to flip through pages before purchasing.

"I would spend hours and hours online researching and reading the reviews and sweating over what is the best curriculum for our family," she said. "Then I would spend all the money, it would get shipped to me, and then like a week later we would realize this was not a good fit."

Homeschooling is growing fast in Texas, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Homeschool Coalition estimates that between 8-10% of students in the state are currently homeschooled. That's between 500,000 and 620,000 students.

To put into perspective, that's about the same number of students who were enrolled in charter and accredited private schools in 2023.

So the need for stores like The Homeschool Hub is critical.

Karie Stevens drove over an hour from Palmer to pick up some materials for her four children whom she homeschools.

"The only place I've seen stuff like this is at some of the homeschool conventions that I've been to, but no, I've never seen a local store that has such a wide selection as this," she said. "It's rare to me, I mean I've never heard of one in the Dallas area or where I'm from. It's special."

Summer is their busiest time of the year, so they recommend coming as early in the day as possible. Doors open at 10 a.m.