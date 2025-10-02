Watch CBS News
Lewisville police in standoff with man after shootout at Budget Suites hotel, department says

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Lewisville police investigating shooting involving officers
Lewisville police investigating shooting involving officers 00:43

A standoff between a man and Lewisville police is ongoing at a Budget Suites hotel after a shootout, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of S. SH-121 Business around 4 a.m. It was still an active scene around 6 a.m.

A Lewisville Police Department spokesperson told CBS News Texas crews at the scene that the call came in around 3 a.m. as a suicide attempt.

When officers arrived, the man stepped outside the room and shot at officers, then officers "shot someone." It is unclear if the man was struck. The man then went back in the room.

There is no threat to the public or the surrounding area, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Julia Falcon

