Lewisville police in standoff with man after shootout at Budget Suites hotel, department says

A standoff between a man and Lewisville police is ongoing at a Budget Suites hotel after a shootout, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of S. SH-121 Business around 4 a.m. It was still an active scene around 6 a.m.

A Lewisville Police Department spokesperson told CBS News Texas crews at the scene that the call came in around 3 a.m. as a suicide attempt.

When officers arrived, the man stepped outside the room and shot at officers, then officers "shot someone." It is unclear if the man was struck. The man then went back in the room.

There is no threat to the public or the surrounding area, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.