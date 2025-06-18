Search for missing boaters enters second day on Lewisville Lake

A search entered its second day Wednesday at Lewisville Lake after a boat was found beached with no one on board the day before, raising concerns about two missing individuals, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Texas Game Wardens were dispatched to the scene on Tuesday after receiving a report of the abandoned vessel. Despite initial efforts, the boaters were not located before nightfall, TPWD officials said.

Search intensifies at Lewisville Lake

The search resumed early Wednesday morning, with Game Wardens joined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as they continued combing the area, according to TPWD.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.