Lewisville High students create own Mary Kay products on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Mary Kay celebrates women in science with hands-on lab for North Texas students

NORTH TEXAS – Today marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, and to celebrate, Mary Kay invited chemistry students from Lewisville High School to put on lab coats, roll up their sleeves, and create their own beauty products.

CBS News Texas

It was science meets beauty as 30 students stepped into one of Mary Kay's labs, swapping textbooks for test tubes to make their own lip gloss.

"So today, they made lip gloss, created a base, and then we utilized our current catalog," said Carissa Dowdy, a product formulation manager at Mary Kay. "They got to make real Mary Kay products that you can actually order online. They mixed the base, the pigments, all the colors together," said Dowdy.

Mary Kay scientists guided the students through the process, showing them how the chemistry they learned in school applies in the real world.

"This is amazing for them to get hands-on experience," said Keri Page, a chemistry teacher at Lewisville High School.

For student Jermani Williams, the experience was eye-opening.

"Science makes me happy," she said. "It's very mind-expanding," said Williams.

The event wasn't just about lip gloss—it was about showing young women the endless opportunities in STEM.

"We feel like it is our calling and commitment to get the next generation involved in STEM education," said Dowdy.

And what better way to spark excitement than through beauty?

"I hope they take away that what they're studying now is important," said Dowdy. "All of those math and chemistry classes — they're applicable to creating something they already use and love," said Dowdy.