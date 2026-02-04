Leaders to protest reported ICE plan to convert Hutchins warehouse into 10,000‑bed detention facility

A coalition of state lawmakers and local officials is set to gather at 5 p.m. Wednesday to denounce reported federal plans to convert a massive Hutchins warehouse into a 1‑million‑square‑foot ICE detention center capable of holding nearly 10,000 people – a population larger than the city of 6,000.

The press event, held on the grass in front of City Hall, will take place one hour before a closed‑door Hutchins City Council meeting that will accept no public testimony.

State Rep. Aicha Davis (D‑Dallas) will be joined by Rep. Linda Garcia (D‑Mesquite), Rep. Cassandra Garcia Hernandez (D‑Farmers Branch), Hutchins City Councilman DeMarcus Odom, Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia, Dallas NAACP President Dr. Sharon Middlebrooks, and Eric Cedillo, legal advisor for LULAC National.

City says it has no notice

According to a news release, federal reports show ICE has purchased the PointSouth Logistics & Commerce Centre's Building 1 for use as a detention facility. City leaders, including the mayor and council, have formally opposed the plan and say they have received no paperwork, permits, or direct communication from the federal government.

The release notes that DHS has said it has "no new detention center to announce" and situates the proposal amid broader concerns about ICE operations in Texas, citing a measles outbreak at the Dilley detention center, the prolonged detention of Leqaa Kordia despite court orders, and a recent letter from 46 Texas House members reporting deaths in ICE custody at a 20‑year high.

Residents raise concerns amid rumors

In recent days, Hutchins residents have raised alarms about the warehouse after rumors spread online, prompting Mayor Mario Vasquez to reassure the community at Monday's council meeting that the city has received no permits, paperwork, or contact from the federal government about a detention center.

He said city leaders oppose the idea, pledged that residents will be the first to know if anything changes, and suggested holding a town hall. The council is scheduled to meet with the city attorney on Wednesday to discuss the building further.

