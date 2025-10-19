Largest plant convention in the world, PlantCon 2025, wraps in Dallas

It's one of the largest plant conventions in the world, and whether you're a certified plant parent or looking to discover a new passion, PlantCon has something for your green thumb.

Thousands of people and tens of thousands of plants have descended on the Market Hall in Dallas for the 2025 event.

What started as a Facebook group during the pandemic has transformed into a traveling haven for plants.

"You were driving five times per week to pick up plants from different places, and Houston is big. So, I wanted to centralize that, get everyone together in one place, make it a little easier for everybody. Once-a-week meeting in one location. It was actually an Ikea parking lot," said Kenny Nguyen, the founder of PlantCon.

That meet-up in a parking lot is now a multi-city plant convention that ends this year in Dallas. More than 5,000 people are expected to descend upon Market Hall.

As PlantCon 2025 wraps up, there are big plans for PlantCon 2026. The traveling plant convention will be in cities like LA, Chicago, and Houston, and will once again wrap up in Dallas.