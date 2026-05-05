Carrollton police arrest 69‑year‑old suspect after shooting leaves two dead Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a shooting at the K Towne Plaza in Carrollton’s Koreatown area, police said. Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo identified the suspect as 69‑year‑old Seung Han Ho, who was arrested shortly after the attack. Officers responded just before 10 a.m. and found five victims; the conditions of the three hospitalized survivors have not been released. A large multi‑agency response, including DPS, surrounded the scene as the investigation unfolded.