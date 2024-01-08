Lancaster High School student, drill team member Ikea Imari Hood fatally shot

DALLAS – Lancaster High School student Ikea Imari Hood was fatally shot on Sunday, a Lancaster ISD official confirmed.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Grambling Drive.

Hood, 17, died at the scene. Dallas police say there is no gunman in custody.

Lancaster ISD says they are saddened by the passing of Hood, who was also a drill team member.

"Her death represents a great loss for our district, and we are providing counseling and grief services for students and staff members impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her entire family and the Lancaster High School community."

If you have information about the shooting, contact Detective Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.