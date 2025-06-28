Search for possible drowning victim at Lewisville Lake suspended, will resume Sunday

Authorities suspended the search late Saturday for a 26-year-old man who went underwater and did not resurface near Pier 121 Marina on Lewisville Lake.

The initial 911 call reporting a possible drowning was received around 7:45 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the city of Lewisville.

The Lewisville Fire Department's dive team and Texas Game Wardens responded to the scene. Divers focused on a specific location in the lake, while a rescue boat remained active in the area.

"Crews will return to the area tomorrow (Sunday) morning," said city spokesperson Matt Martucci. "No time has been set as of yet."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.