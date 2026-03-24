Woman injured in Lake Dallas explosion sues Atmos for over $1 million, says gas leak destroyed home with no gas service

A woman critically injured in a Lake Dallas home explosion has filed a lawsuit accusing Atmos Energy of negligence, alleging a natural gas leak caused the blast — even though the home had no gas service.

According to the lawsuit filed in Dallas County, Jessica Bailey Lopez suffered "catastrophic, permanent, and life-altering injuries" after her home on Moseley Street exploded around 7 p.m. on March 19.

The petition claims natural gas from Atmos Energy's system leaked and migrated into the home, where it ignited, triggering a powerful explosion described by witnesses as sounding like a bomb and felt miles away.

Lawsuit claims gas leak entered home without gas service

Lopez was trapped under debris as the blast destroyed the home, with neighbors rushing in to pull her from the rubble. She suffered severe burns, broken bones and other injuries, and was airlifted to a hospital, where she remained in intensive care, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the home had no natural gas appliances and that Lopez was not an Atmos customer. Lopez says Atmos failed to properly maintain, inspect and monitor its natural gas infrastructure, allowing gas to leak from its system and accumulate inside her home.

The suit accuses the company of negligence and gross negligence, alleging it failed to adequately train workers, enforce safety procedures and detect or repair hazardous conditions in its system.

Lopez is seeking more than $1 million in damages, along with additional relief to be determined at trial, according to the filing.

Atmos Energy has not yet responded to the lawsuit in court filings. CBS News Texas has also reached out to Atmos for a statement.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.