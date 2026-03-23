Neighbors search for answers as critical injury and evacuations continue after Lake Dallas home explosion

It's been four days since a home explosion in Lake Dallas forced evacuations and left one woman critically injured on Moseley Street.

Tonight, neighbors are still searching for answers. Some still can't get back into their homes.

"Mentally, it's not a good feeling," Jordan Warbington said.

Last Thursday night, around 7, he heard a loud explosion. He ran outside to check on his next-door neighbor.

"Everybody's looking and we spotted her and that's when everyone ran to try and grab her," he said. "Us two were one of the few people to actually grab her out of there, so it's kind of triggering to come over here and see it."

That neighbor was rushed to the hospital, still conscious.

"She was talking and speaking," he said. "She gave me her mom's number to call her."

At last check, she remains in critical condition. Her home is a total loss.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but city officials say this appears to be utility-related.

Atmos Energy says technicians have been conducting extensive monitoring and testing, including pressure testing the system, with oversight from the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees natural gas utilities.

Technicians are also going door to door, requiring homes to pass a safety check before service is restored.

"We don't know anything that's going on," Warbington said. "Honestly, I'm trying to stop myself from crying because this is my first time seeing it since everything happened so yeah.. it's not a good sight."

Warbington has been staying in a hotel since Thursday. He visited his home today to check in and said he was told he won't be able to return home until Friday.

"When I went in to grab a few things I was like.. you can see my hands are still shaking," he said. "It's an uneasy feeling to be over here now."

Warbington says the explosion occurred just days after two separate natural gas lines were struck elsewhere in Lake Dallas. He wonders if they could be connected. So far, Atmos has not confirmed any connection.