More above-average temperatures in North Texas as Labor Day weekend continues

A ridge of high pressure is strengthening over the plains, leading to above-average temperatures and mostly dry conditions across North Texas this Labor Day weekend.

Expect temperatures for Sunday to climb into the middle 90s by lunch and top out around 100 degrees in the late afternoon. Winds are mild out of the southeast at 5-10 mph and will continue to pump in moisture across the region. The marginally high dew point temperatures will push the heat index to around 108 degrees in some spots.

CBS News Texas

Over 36 million Americans are under heat alerts for Sunday, including North Texans. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm Sunday evening due to dangerously high temperatures. Be sure to take heat precautions while enjoying the holiday weekend.

North Texas has now seen 52 consecutive days without measurable rainfall at DFW Airport, and today may be another one. Most of the region will stay dry and see sunshine.

Triple-digit heat is here to stay through the next week. So far, there have been 41 100-degree days, and more are in the forecast. A weak front by the end of the week may pop up a shower or storm, but chances are slim.