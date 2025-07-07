Kerrville locals mobilize to help community following deadly floods

Locals in Kerrville mobilize to help community following deadly floods

In the wake of the catastrophic Central Texas floods that have claimed the lives of more than 100 people, first responders and organizations from across the state have mobilized to join search efforts for those who remain missing.

But even some locals in Kerrville not affiliated with an organization have spent the past few days doing anything they can think of to help.

"We're down here looking for something that we really don't want to find," said U.S. Navy Veteran and Kerrville resident Don Leonard.

Leonard said the work hasn't been easy. He had to look away when he was with a search crew that discovered a body.

He said he's lived through this before. In 1987, 10 people died in Central Texas after the Guadalupe River flooded.

"I was here in '87 at a hunting cabin whenever they were waking everybody up to go look for kids," Leonard said.

Leonard said he's not alone. All of his neighbors are also eager to lend a helping hand, including Erik Burton, Commander at VFW Post 1480. July Fourth was supposed to be a 300-person party at the VFW post. But the floods changed their plans.

The food meant for the party instead fed first responders, and Burton spent the weekend cleaning out 3-inches of water from the VFW facility.

Now that that work is done, Burton plans on focusing his efforts on organizing help for the community.

"What I've been doing as the commander here is talking to a lot of other VFW posts," Burton said. "We're getting calls as far as New York calling us up like, 'I've got supplies I want to send you.'"

Burton is a native Californian, but he said after visiting the Hill Country years ago, he knew this was where he wanted to settle down. Now, he's focused on reviving the community he fell in love with.

"It's really sad right now to see what happened and to hear all the stories, the missing kids," Leonard said. "We have all these people in here wanting to help and to me, that's what makes this place a great place."