Family searches for missing loved ones after Kerrville flood swept away home

As the search continues for dozens of missing people in Kerrville and surrounding areas, one family is desperately looking for three loved ones, including a 1-year-old child.

A birthday marked by heartbreak

At the steps that once led to the Romero family's home now sits a memorial for Leo Romero, whose birthday was Wednesday. Romero, his wife Natalia Venzor, and their 1-year-old son Carlos have been missing since July 4, when floodwaters swept away their Kerrville home.

Neighbor Timothy Gloria, who lives down the block, recalled fond memories of the family.

"Our kids would always run over there to play in his driveway," Gloria said. "We'd enjoy seeing him at those steps. He'd wave at me from here… if he saw me, with his hands up, he'd make sure that I saw him."

A father's final act

Also inside the home was Romero's 19-year-old son, Leo Romero Jr., who was swept away but survived. Family members told CBS News Texas that as the water rose, Leo Sr. lifted his infant son above his head in an attempt to save him — not realizing the entire home would be carried away by the flood.

"When I got home and I saw it was missing, it was unbelievable," Gloria said. "It was all together in that tree. Real high up in that tree... his bedroom was in there and everything else."

Clinging to hope, facing reality

On the seventh day of searching, relatives returned to the now-empty lot, sifting through debris and searching for any trace of the Romero family.

"I kept saying maybe they're just passed out," Gloria said. "That's what I would say the day after the Fourth of July. I would say that on Sunday — they could still be breathing but just lying there."

By Thursday evening, family members were back at the site, sawing tree limbs and clearing debris from a neighboring home. CBS News Texas was present when authorities asked a volunteer group to pause cleanup efforts due to the possible discovery of a body. A search and rescue team with cadaver dogs combed the area.

"Today… I don't know, I accept they are most likely deceased," Gloria said.

A community mourns at the steps

As the hours pass, the community continues to gather at the steps — one of the only parts of the Romero home still standing.

"There should have been more straps down on that house. It should have never floated away," Gloria said. "I'm going to miss him."