Keller man identified as pilot killed in Wisconsin plane crash

KOSSUTH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (AP) — A Texas man was identified Friday as the pilot who was killed when his small plane crashed in a wooded area in eastern Wisconsin.

Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said Steven Walker, 57, of Keller, Texas, was killed in the crash Wednesday. Hartwig earlier had posted on Facebook that the crash occurred Thursday.

Walker was alone in the aircraft, Hartwig said.

The plane was found submerged in a pond in Kossuth Township, about 80 miles north of Milwaukee, Hartwig said.

The Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center had received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center that the plane had not arrived at its destination, the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 4:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

