Keller High School football coach and daughter injured in suspected DUI crash that killed one

The Keller ISD community is rallying behind a football coach and his family after they were involved in a crash with a suspected drunk driver, killing one person.

Community support grows after tragedy

Fort Worth police said the crash happened around 12:14 a.m. Sunday, when a Dodge Ram was traveling the wrong way on the 5800 block of Boat Club Road and collided head-on with a Ford Expedition. The driver of the Expedition was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends said Keller High School football coach Spencer Elliott and his family were inside the Expedition. Elliott and his daughter were transported to a hospital and underwent surgery.

Coach and daughter expected to recover

"He and his daughter are scheduled to make a full recovery, and we just want to be of support of them in any way, and the biggest thing is getting them all back home and together," said Keller High School football head coach Carl Stralow.

For privacy reasons, CBS News Texas is not identifying the person who was killed. Stralow said Elliott has been a coach at the school for almost two years.

Tributes pour in for Elliott

"He's an energetic guy, a big personality, a kid magnet, always bouncing around, always positive, and an asset to our program," said Stralow. "It's unimaginable, and so it's been a tragic accident. There's nothing we can do about it, except for help the ones that need help now."

Police said the driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to a hospital. He is under investigation for intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault. Due to his injuries, police said he was not arrested.

Community gathers in prayer and action

On Monday, parents and friends gathered to pray for the Elliott family at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex. The Azle High School Powerlifting Boosters Club is also raising funds for the family. The Keller community is preparing to assist the family when the time comes.

"Prayers and thoughts are the best thing we can have for him," Stralow said. "There's a lot of people that want to do a lot of great things. It's going to be really important to support them probably three weeks to a month from now, and things get back to whatever normal is to support them, and help them during those times."