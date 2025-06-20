Watch CBS News
Officials investigate fatal trench collapse at Kaufman County construction site

Officials are investigating the cause of a trench collapse at a Kaufman County construction site that left one worker dead earlier this week.

The victim, Abraham Gomez Cruz, 38, of Hutchins, died after the collapse occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North State Highway 198 in Mabank, according to the Mabank Police Department.

Rescue crews from Mabank extricated Cruz and performed life-saving measures before he was transported to UT Health Cedar Creek Lake in Gun Barrel City, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Occupational safety officials are working to determine the cause of the collapse.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of Mr. Gomez during this incredibly difficult time," Mabank police said in a news release.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

