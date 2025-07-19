Katy Perry suffers midair prop malfunction at San Francisco concert

Katy Perry powered through a midair prop malfunction during her concert in San Francisco, California, on Friday night.

The pop singer, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, was performing her hit song "Roar" while riding a mechanical butterfly above the audience when the prop suddenly dropped a few feet, apparently startling the singer who was singing the start of the chorus, multiple videos posted to social media showed.

Perry quickly recomposed herself after a few seconds and continued singing, "and you're gonna hear me roar," one video showed. The butterfly prop continued to fly through the Chase Center arena before setting Perry back on stage.

As the song ended and the lights dimmed, she said, "Not today, Satan."

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Perry's "The Lifetimes Tour" kicked off in April. It includes multiple props where the 40-year-old is suspended in the air.

Several artists frequently utilize the cable system to float around during their performances. Last month, Beyoncé also suffered a scary technical malfunction at her first of two "Cowboy Carter" tour.

Born and raised in California, the 13-time Grammy Award nominee helped usher in the sound of '00s pop, quickly becoming one of the bestselling artists of all time for her campy, big, belting anthems.

She has released seven studio albums, most notably 2010's sugar-sweet "Teenage Dream." The album produced five No. 1s that tied a record set by Michael Jackson's 1987 album "Bad."

Before Perry went on tour, she joined CBS News' Gayle King, journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen on Blue Origin's historic trip to space.

contributed to this report.