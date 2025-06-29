Beyoncé powers through scary car malfunction during "Cowboy Carter" concert in Houston

Beyoncé powered through a scary technical malfunction at her first of two "Cowboy Carter" tour shows in her hometown of Houston on Saturday night.

The 43-year-old singer was performing her song "16 Carriages" in a suspended red car when the vehicle started to tilt in the air, according to video from the scary moment shared by fans on social media. Her publicist confirmed the incident to CBS News on Sunday.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer was sitting on top of a red convertible as it began to slant. She appeared to be wearing a harness and is seen holding on to one of the cables.

"Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop," Beyoncé is heard calmly saying into the microphone while she remains suspended in the air.

Beyoncé almost fell out ha car 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/qzew6zqJUC — BABY SHIESTY (@themainopp) June 29, 2025

The music was stopped and the car was slowly lowered to the stage. After she was on the ground, the singer, videos show, told the crowd: "I want to thank y'all for loving me." If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me."

A publicist for the singer told CBS News in a statement that a "technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyonce uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt."

"She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident," the statement continued.

The cause of the malfunction was not immediately clear.

While she hasn't directly commented on the incident, Beyoncé shared a photo on Instagram.

"I love you, Houston," she captioned the post, which included several other photos from the show

The "Cowboy Carter" stop in Houston comes after Beyoncé finished the international leg of her tour, which included six nights in London and three nights in Paris.