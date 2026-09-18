Kansas woman accused of threatening to kill Austin Metcalf's father after Karmelo Anthony trial

A Kansas woman has been federally indicted for allegedly threatening to kill Jeff Metcalf, the father of Austin Metcalf, following the Karmelo Anthony murder trial, federal authorities announced Friday.

Sharifa Nicole Henderson faces three federal counts stemming from threatening messages authorities say she sent to Jeff Metcalf in June, around the time Anthony's trial ended. The charges were announced Friday at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Plano.

According to the indictment, Henderson sent a message through Facebook Messenger to a member of a crime victim's family and allegedly threatened to kill the person and put them "in a body bag."

"Now this is a threat take me to court [expletive]," the message stated, according to the indictment.

Authorities identified the recipient as Jeff Metcalf, whose son, Austin Metcalf, was killed in the case that led to Anthony's murder trial.

Click on the image below to read the full indictment.

Prosecutors allege Henderson sent another message to Jeff Metcalf the following day in which she threatened to "demolish" the family and "strangle" a family member.

A third alleged threat included the messages, "don't worry I'll kill you next," and "I will hunt you forever until I kill you," according to the indictment. The message also allegedly told Metcalf he would "always have to look over your [expletive] shoulder."

A federal grand jury indicted Henderson on three counts. She has already made an initial court appearance and faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

Breaking indictment related to Karmelo Anthony/Austin Metcalf case. A Kansas woman has been arrested and faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill the father of Austin Metcalf. We've already seen Collin County authorities charge someone for threatening to kill… pic.twitter.com/MqP9HPBRqJ — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) September 18, 2026

The charges are the latest criminal case stemming from threats and violent rhetoric surrounding the Anthony trial.

Collin County authorities previously charged right-wing activist Jake Lang with threatening to kill Anthony.

The federal case against Henderson, meanwhile, centers on alleged threats against the victim's father.