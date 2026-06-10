Watch CBS News
Local News

Former North Texas congressional candidate, others arrested outside courthouse after Karmelo Anthony verdict

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Multiple people were taken into custody on Tuesday following the verdict of Karmelo Anthony, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said among the arrestees was former Republican congressional candidate for House District 30, Sholdon Daniels.

screenshot-2026-06-10-124247.png
Daniels was taken into custody for public intoxication.  Collin County jail

Daniels, who's also a criminal defense attorney, was taken into custody for public intoxication as he was being escorted away from what looks like an argument with people standing outside of the courthouse who were there in support of Anthony, a witness's video shows.

Anthony was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in 2023. The teen's murder trial drew national attention and protests from both sides of the aisle.

Daniels was booked in the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $500 bond, according to jail records.

The sheriff's office also confirmed to CBS News Texas that another man, identified as Winston Parker, was arrested outside the courthouse on a warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bond was set at $1,000, according to jail records. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue