Former North Texas congressional candidate, others arrested outside courthouse after Karmelo Anthony verdict

Multiple people were taken into custody on Tuesday following the verdict of Karmelo Anthony, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said among the arrestees was former Republican congressional candidate for House District 30, Sholdon Daniels.

Daniels was taken into custody for public intoxication. Collin County jail

Daniels, who's also a criminal defense attorney, was taken into custody for public intoxication as he was being escorted away from what looks like an argument with people standing outside of the courthouse who were there in support of Anthony, a witness's video shows.

Anthony was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in 2023. The teen's murder trial drew national attention and protests from both sides of the aisle.

Daniels was booked in the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $500 bond, according to jail records.

The sheriff's office also confirmed to CBS News Texas that another man, identified as Winston Parker, was arrested outside the courthouse on a warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bond was set at $1,000, according to jail records.