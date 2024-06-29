Juvenile arrested in 42-year-old man's murder: Sansom Park police

SANSOM PARK – A juvenile has been arrested in the murder of a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot after confronting two young males who his family says were threatening them.

The family of Richard Applegate says he was killed around 6:15 a.m. June 21 at home near Skyline Drive.

His family says that the confrontation began with the two males falsely accusing Applegate's mother of calling the police on them earlier that morning.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun from his backpack and shot Applegate as he tried to protect his family. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Sansom Park police aren't releasing any additional information on the suspect because he is a juvenile but said he was arrested within 30 minutes of the warrant being issued.

"There are no outstanding suspects in this case, and it is believed to have been an isolated incident," a Sansom Park police news release said.