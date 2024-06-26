Watch CBS News
Police look to identify two suspects in Sansom Park burglary turned homicide

By S.E. Jenkins, Nathalie Palacios, Cecilia Le

/ CBS Texas

SANSOM PARK — Police are looking to identify two suspects seen running away from the area of a fatal shooting last Friday morning in Sansom Park.

Sansom Park burglary, homicide suspects
The Sansom Park Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division has videos related to the shooting in the 3200 block of Skyline on the morning of June 21, 2024. The footage shows two separate suspects fleeing the scene of the incident.  Sansom Park Police Department

Richard Applegate, 42, was fatally shot Friday morning near Skyline Drive, Sansom Park police said. 

The family of Applegate says he was killed around 6:15 a.m. at home after he confronted two young males threatening them. The family says that the confrontation began with the two males falsely accusing Applegate's mother of calling the police on them earlier that morning. 

One of the suspects pulled out a gun from his backpack and shot Applegate as he tried to protect his family. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sansom Park police at CID@sansompark.org

