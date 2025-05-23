Julión Álvarez's sold-out AT&T Stadium concert postponed amid visa issues, his team says

Mexican music star Julión Álvarez and his promoters announced Friday that his sold-out Saturday concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been postponed due to visa issues.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 24: Singer Julion Alvarez speaks during a press conference for the new production 'De Hoy En Adelante, Que Te Vaya Bien' at Hotel Presidente Intercontinental on November 24, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Medios y Media / Getty Images

A statement from CMN and Copar Music confirmed the postponement, citing unforeseen circumstances that prevented Álvarez from entering the U.S. in time for the event.

About 50,000 tickets had been sold for the show, according to Alvarez's team.

On Instagram, Álvarez expressed disappointment, saying the situation was beyond his control and noting that the stage had already been set up for the event.

"Sadly, the event will not go on as planned due to our work visa being canceled," he said on social media.

Álvarez also thanked fans for their patience and support, adding that he looks forward to reuniting with his Texas audience soon.

Promoters assured ticket holders that previously purchased tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date. Refund details will be provided via email in the coming days for those unable to attend.

In 2017, Álvarez's U.S. work visa was revoked due to alleged ties to a drug trafficker. He denied wrongdoing, saying his connection was through a real estate purchase. He was removed from the sanctions list in 2022 and regained his visa in 2025.