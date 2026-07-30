Johnson County sheriff reindicted on charges of retaliation and tampering with evidence

Embattled Johnson County Sheriff Adam King has been reindicted by a grand jury, officials said Thursday.

King's original trial ended in a mistrial on July 7. He was accused of retaliating against a female employee who filed a human resources complaint against him for sexual harassment.

The new indictments were handed down on Wednesday, according to attorney Christopher Cooke, who is representing ousted deputy James Saulter.

The charges are retaliation (involving Deputy Saulter) and a tampering-with-evidence charge, Cooke told CBS News Texas.

"Yesterday's indictments are just further evidence of Sheriff King's misdoings," Cooke said. "We look forward to our day in court and for justice for the victims and the people of Johnson County."

Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker said he was aware of the new indictments, but had no additional comment.

An attorney for Sheriff King did not respond to a call or email seeking comment.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.