Jury selection scheduled to begin in Johnson County sheriff's criminal trial

Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in the criminal trial for Johnson County Sheriff Adam King.

King is accused of retaliating against a female employee who filed a human resources complaint against him for sexual harassment.

Johnson County

He was arrested last August on charges of abuse of office and corrupt influence. Months later, in October, King was indicted for perjury, for allegedly lying under oath in grand jury testimony.

The indictment claims that King made comments of a sexual or harassing nature, including that she must "disrobe" before he would sign any documents. He also allegedly tried to get her home address "knowing the fact would cause a reasonable person to feel harassed, terrified, intimidated, alarmed or tormented," according to the indictment.

The indictment also states that after the woman King's alleged violations to the Texas Rangers, he threatened to handcuff "and book her into the county jail."

King, who is married, is still in office.

King also allegedly threatened Chief Deputy James Saulter, who reported the allegations, a violation of the whistleblower act, the indictment says.

Separately, King fired Saulter in May for alleged policy violations. Saulter was scheduled to testify against King in the trial.

The trial will take place at the justice center in Cleburne following a postponement last month.