How to watch Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's introduction with Atletico Dallas

Mexican soccer legend Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez shocked fans of "the beautiful game" when he announced he's joining Dallas' newest club. And he is officially saying hello to the North Texas community this Wednesday.

USL Championship club Atletico Dallas is formally introducing Chicharito to the community with a press conference at the writer's box inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium at 10 a.m.

CBS News Texas will stream the press conference live inside the CBS News mobile app and on our website. You can watch it by opening this article.

The news about Chicharito coming to Dallas was first reported on Monday by soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. While Chicharito will be on the roster in 2027, Romano said the soccer star is expected to start contributing to the team immediately.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez Atletico Dallas

"I've been fortunate to live the dreams that every young footballer hopes to experience," Hernandez said. "I've worn some of the biggest shirts in the world and played in incredible stadiums in front of passionate supporters. Opportunities like this, though, are different."

"I believe Dallas deserves a club that reflects its passion for football, its diversity, and its future," he added. "I want to help create a winning culture, inspire young players across North Texas, and give our supporters a team they can believe in from the very beginning. I didn't come here simply to finish my career. I came here to help build the future of football in Dallas."

Who is Chicharito Hernandez?

Chicharito, 38, is a striker. His senior career spans two decades, although his youth career began in 1997. Born in Guadalajara in western Mexico, Chicharito's love for the game is almost hereditary; his father is Javier "Chicharo" Hernandez Gutierrez, a longtime midfielder who played for three Mexican clubs and represented Mexico at the 1954 FIFA World Cup.

Chicharito joined Chivas de Guadalajara at age nine before signing his first professional contract at age 15. His career, which also saw him briefly play for Coras for a year, would see him leave Mexico to play for clubs overseas, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, Sevilla, and LA Galaxy, before bringing him back to Guadalajara in 2024.

Outside of the pitch, Chicharito is also an avid Twitch streamer and eSports player; he signed with Complexity Gaming in 2022 to play Call of Duty. He is also a Mexican ambassador for UNICEF, focusing on encouraging education. He has two children, a son and a daughter, with his ex-wife.

What is Atletico Dallas?

Atletico Dallas is the latest sports team in North Texas, founded in 2024 after the city of Garland was awarded an expansion team. The club is part of the USL Championship, the second tier of the United States' professional men's soccer league system.

"Atlético Dallas isn't asking me to continue someone else's story," Hernandez said. "They're inviting me to help write the very first chapter."

Peter Luccin was named the inaugural first-team manager in February. He's played for Atletico Madrid in his professional career and was most recently the interim head coach of FC Dallas.

"Players earn respect through the standards they set every day," Luccin said. "Javier has competed against the very best players in the world and understands exactly what excellence requires. His experience, professionalism, and competitive mentality will elevate everyone around him. That's the kind of foundation every successful club needs."

The club's reserve team, Atletico Dallas II, played in the UPSL for its Fall 2025 season.