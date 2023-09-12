Isolated showers possible throughout your Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Keep your rain gear handy! We're tracking more scattered rain and storms in North Texas this week.

CBS News Texas

As we move through this Tuesday, we'll see periods of rain and isolated storms, but we're not expecting a washout as a front slides to our south today.

Rain will be scattered, which means some areas will see more rain than others. The rain chance is around 30-40%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers around the area. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

On Wednesday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms.

For now, the highest chance for rain will be generally along and south of I-20, but we'll keep an eye on the forecast for you. The rain chance is around 40-50%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

We'll have a healthier chance for rain and storms on Thursday. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for localized flooding. The threat for severe weather is low. The chance for rain is around 70%. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

On Friday, rain chances are around 50%. Some storms will be possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

You weekend even features rain and storms, but we're not forecasting a washout. In fact, a few scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday for at least the first half of the day (30% chance).

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s this weekend.

From now through Saturday, though, parts of North Texas could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain. Again, flooding is possible. Turn around, don't drown.