Grand jury clears ex-UT receiver Isaiah Bond in sexual assault case

Former University of Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond has been cleared of a sexual assault charge after a Collin County grand jury returned a "no bill," meaning no indictment will be issued.

Bond, 21, was arrested in April following an encounter with a woman who alleged the interaction was non-consensual. The case cast a shadow over Bond's NFL prospects, and he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft as teams weighed the pending criminal investigation.

NFL future opens up

With the grand jury's decision, Bond is now eligible to sign with an NFL team as a free agent.

Bond's attorney, Toby Shook, said he was "gratified" by the outcome and emphasized that his client had maintained his innocence throughout the process.

In a statement provided to CBS News Texas, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said:

"After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued. This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter."

Isaiah Bond Frisco Police Department

Arrest and legal response

Bond turned himself in to Frisco police on April 10 on an outstanding sexual assault warrant. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released from custody. Less than a week later, Bond and his legal team filed a now-dismissed federal lawsuit against the unnamed woman, claiming the encounter was consensual.

Allegations and counterclaims

The alleged victim stated that she and Bond met on Feb. 4 in what began as a consensual encounter before Bond committed non-consensual acts. She also alleged that Bond asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement and later offered her money in a text message apology.

Texas, Alabama stats highlight potential

Bond played three seasons of college football — two at Alabama and one at Texas — appearing in 41 games. He totaled 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per catch. He also added 101 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, finishing with 1,529 total yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns overall.