UT receiver Isaiah Bond surrenders on sexual assault warrant in Frisco, denies allegations

University of Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond surrendered Thursday morning in Frisco in connection with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, according to police.

Isaiah Bond Frisco Police Department

Few details on the 20-year-old projected NFL draft pick's arrest were immediately available.

"After posting bond, he was subsequently released," Frisco police spokesman Grant Cottingham said.

In response, Bond released a statement on social media, calling the claims "patently false."

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said on X. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation.

"Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgment until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

Born in 2004, Bond played his freshman and sophomore seasons at the University of Alabama. After transferring to UT for his junior year, he finished with 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns.

Some experts have said Bond, if in the draft, would likely be a second-day draft pick, potentially taken in the second or third round.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.