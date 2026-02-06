Irving man charged in deadly road‑rage shooting, witness describes moments after gunfire

The intersection of Finley Road and Belt Line Road was quiet on Friday, but just two days earlier, it was the scene of a deadly shooting.

"It was right across the street from my work, so I'm thinking if it can happen right across the street, it can happen anywhere to anyone," said Marie Ortiz, who works nearby. "I heard the gunshots, about 7 or 8 of them. A shooting over a road rage… that's terrifying."

Ortiz said she witnessed the aftermath of what police say was a road‑rage shooting, one that claimed the life of 33‑year‑old Yoduardy Sanchaez. CBS News Texas obtained video taken moments after the incident.

"They took him out of the car, they put him on the stree,t they tried to resuscitate him, and once the ambulance cam,e that's when they put him on the stretcher," Ortiz told CBS News Texas.

Suspect accused of firing from pickup

Irving police said 62‑year‑old Kenneth Nixon was arrested and charged with murder following the shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses inside Sanchaez's vehicle told police that Nixon was driving erratically in a pickup truck behind them.

The witnesses said both vehicles stopped at a red light when Nixon pulled up alongside them and began yelling. They said Nixon then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into their car, hitting Sanchaez.

Police said Nixon then drove away from the scene.

"It's really sad that it had to come to this over something very minor," said Ortiz.

Police say suspect admitted to shooting

Using street cameras and witness testimony, police located Nixon shortly after, arresting him at his home about two miles from the scene.

Documents state that Nixon admitted to the shooting and told investigators he hid the gun in the ground behind a pool deck in his backyard.

Sanchaez was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Charges include murder, aggravated assault

Nixon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. As he awaits a murder trial, Ortiz said the killing is a reminder of how quickly road‑rage encounters can escalate.

"My heart goes out to his family, and I really hope he gets justice for what happened," Ortiz said.