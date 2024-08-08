Irving police searching for endangered missing 16-year-old boy

IRVING – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Israel Trujillo was last seen on Wednesday at the Trinity Park Apartments, located at 2700 Rock Island Road in Irving, around 11:30 p.m. He was wearing a black polo shirt with blue jeans.

Irving police say he is autistic. He stands 5-foot-7 and has black hair and brown eyes.

Israel Trujillo, 16 Irving Police Department

Anyone with information about Trujillo should call 911 or contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.