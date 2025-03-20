Irving City Council to vote on next step that could allow construction of casino, resort

Proposed destination resort in North Texas is one step closer to reality

The Irving City Council is set to talk about a contentious issue Thursday night – whether or not to allow the construction of a destination resort.

During Monday's meeting, the Irving Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 4 to recommend rezoning acres of land to allow a destination resort that might include casino-style gambling.

That recommendation then went to the city council, which is expected to make the final decision on rezoning Thursday night.

When the commissioners voted yes on the first of two amendments, people started yelling and booing at them. The vote on the second amendment didn't happen until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday because of all the public comments.

"We do not live in Las Vegas because we do not want to live in Las Vegas," an Irving resident said on Monday.

Besides a resort with possible casino-style gambling, there's also a chance for an arena, convention center, spas, retail stores, restaurants and more.

This proposed resort would be located near the former site of Texas Stadium, but that acreage has to be rezoned first. The land is owned by the Las Vegas Sands Corporation and the Adelson family, who also hold a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

Even if city leaders sign off, the project faces a larger hurdle.

Gambling is currently illegal in Texas, meaning lawmakers would need to change state law before voters could weigh in on a constitutional amendment to legalize it.

The Sands Corporation said even if all that happened, the project could still be five to seven years away.