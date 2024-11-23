Irving man charged in fatal five-vehicle crash in University Park: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

UNIVERSITY PARK – An Irving man is facing felony charges after being involved in a five-vehicle accident Friday that killed one person and seriously injured another, according to the City of University Park.

Alexis Ruiz, 32, is facing two charges of collision involving injury or death. Bond has been set at $50,000 for the second-degree felony charge and $30,000 for the third-degree felony charge.

The accident at Preston Road and Lovers Lane occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Killed in the accident was Ana Gonzalez Perez, 44, of Dallas, a news release said Saturday. A juvenile was critically injured and taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, where he remains in stable condition.

According to the release, a Chevy Silverado ran a red light at high speed, colliding with a northbound vehicle on Preston Road. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision, pushing the vehicle into three other cars stopped at the red light.

The suspect tried to flee but was temporarily detained by a witness and then arrested by University Park police near the 7100 block of Tulane, the release said.