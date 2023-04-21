Invited Celebrity Classic tees off in Las Colinas

IRVING, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The Invited Celebrity Classic golf tournament, formerly known as the Club Corp Classic, is underway at the Las Colinas Country Club. In addition to 40 pro golfers, the field includes celebrities and Dallas sports legends like Emmitt Smith, Tony Romo, Pudge Rodriguez and many others.

Grounds tickets for the tournament are free to the public, and there are premium experiences available for purchase. All of the money raised by the event goes toward youth-focused charities Momentous Institute, First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth.

In the video above, Keith Russell speaks with tournament organizer and North Texas businessman Mike Flaskey about this year's event.

In the video below, Keith reports on the impact First Tee Greater Dallas has had on one North Texas family.