Investigator calls new FBI video "gold" as search intensifies for masked suspect in Nancy Guthrie case

It's now Day 10 of the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show co‑host Savannah Guthrie, and the FBI has released surveillance images in an effort to identify a masked figure seen on video.

International private investigator Jay Armes III says the footage could be a major breakthrough.

"Just all kinds of things are coming from this video, and I can guarantee you this is a tremendous development in the case," Armes said. "This video is absolute gold for law enforcement."

The video shows a masked person on a doorstep. Armes says what stands out most is how prepared the individual appears to be.

"The most telling thing is he comes prepared," Armes said. "He's masked, he's gloved, he's got a backpack which probably contains what we call a restraint kit."

At one point, the suspect appears to try to avoid being identified – covering the camera lens and even moving a plant to block the view.

"It looks to me like he is a novice just by the way he conducts himself," Armes said.

Investigators studying subtle physical clues

Armes says investigators can analyze far more than what's obvious at first glance.

"Every single thing in this video provides clues to law enforcement – the way the person walks, the space of his steps, how far apart they are," he said.

While local authorities initially said there was no usable video, Armes believes the FBI likely used advanced technology to recover the footage. He also says investigators may have access to more details than what has been publicly released.

"Here you can clearly see his face. He appears to be a Caucasian male," Armes said. "Using special software, they can identify data points on that face to determine the shape of his head. Even though it's covered with a mask, they have software that will enable them to remove the mask."

How likely is identification

Armes was also asked how likely it is that investigators will identify the suspect.

"It's not a matter of if – it's when," Armes said. "It's going to come down to human intelligence. It's going to be a mistake that he makes, or someone who knows him."

The investigation remains ongoing.