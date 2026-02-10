Private investigator calls new FBI video key break in Nancy Guthrie case A private investigator says newly released FBI surveillance video is a major breakthrough in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The footage shows a masked, armed figure approaching her doorstep, disabling her Nest camera, and leaving before her pacemaker app disconnects. Blood was later found outside the home. The investigator says the suspect’s movements, behavior, and attempts to hide from the camera offer critical clues.