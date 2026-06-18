Camp Mystic lacked emergency plans, delayed evacuation before deadly Texas floods, investigators find

A new investigative report into the failed evacuation of Camp Mystic during the deadly July 2025 floods in Central Texas has identified a series of missteps that led to the deaths of campers and counselors.

Investigators told a joint Texas House and Senate committee they reached four conclusions in their exhaustive review of what contributed to the deaths of 28 people, including the camp's director.

Among the findings, investigators said Camp Mystic lacked written emergency plans that complied with state requirements. They also found the camp did not adequately prepare for the storm and did not evacuate in a timely manner despite having ample opportunities.

Investigators further concluded that reunification efforts and incident management were chaotic and had traumatic effects on families.

In total, 27 girls, including two camp counselors, and camp director Dick Eastland died at Camp Mystic when water from the Guadalupe River surged on July 4, 2025, sweeping through the camp on the riverbank.

Texas lawmakers press for accountability

Thursday's hearing followed an April session in which Texas lawmakers sharply criticized the camp's operators, blasting their evacuation planning ahead of the storm.

Camp Mystic withdrew its application for a summer 2026 camp license after that first public hearing.