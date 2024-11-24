Investigation underway in suspicious death of 55-year-old Arlington man

ARLINGTON — The Arlington Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 55-year-old man, following a grim discovery at an apartment complex Sunday.

Just before noon on Sunday, Arlington police were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of N. Center St. The caller reported she noticed her neighbor's window was broken. She went to investigate and found her neighbor lying motionless on the floor, covered in blood.

Arlington police said the man had "extensive trauma all over his body" and was pronounced dead on the scene. They said it's currently unclear how long he had been dead before authorities were called.

Police noticed damage to the front door of the victim's apartment, indicating it may have been forcibly entered. Further inspection revealed that two nearby vacant apartments in the building also had damaged windows.

There is currently no suspect information and no arrests have been made. Police are searching the area for surveillance footage, evidence and possible witnesses.

The victim has not been identified, pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Coffer at (817) 459-5735. Tips may remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.