Inside the first fentanyl police unit in North Texas Part II: "It's really just a game of cat and mouse"

NORTH TEXAS - CBS News Texas has a rare look inside the fight against fentanyl in Fort Worth.

Mothers and fathers, sons and daughters: fentanyl is killing so many people in Fort Worth. The police department has created a unit dedicated to the drug and this week we're taking you along with detectives to see the fight firsthand. In this episode, we watch as detectives set up a drug deal at a popular park in the middle of the afternoon.

