Injury woes mount for Mavericks as Powell and Edwards exit game in loss to Suns

Dwight Powell walked to the bench with blood streaming down his forehead while teammate Kessler Edwards lay flat on his back, holding his head.

The Dallas Mavericks have lost Kyrie Irving to a season-ending knee injury, and there's no timetable for Anthony Davis' return after the star forward injured a groin in his Dallas debut following the stunning trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The latest might be the lowest for the Mavs. They finished a 125-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday with just seven healthy players, and that was with Edwards getting back on the floor with a bandage over his left eye.

Dallas began the game with nine active players and was down to seven after the heads of Edwards and Powell collided as they chased a loose ball late in the third quarter. Both needed stitches, coach Jason Kidd said.

Powell never returned after getting treated on the bench to stop the bleeding and going on to the locker room. About the time Kessler came back in the fourth quarter, guard Brandon Williams was ruled out with left hamstring tightness.

Caleb Martin was playing for just the second time since returning from a right hip sprain that sidelined him before the trade that brought him from Philadelphia last month. Dante Exum has been nursing a right foot injury. Both were on minutes restrictions.

"We had no subs because of the time restrictions on two," Kidd said. "We're trying to figure it out as we go."

Oh, and the Mavs have to play again Monday night in San Antonio. Kidd seemed sure nobody was coming off an injured list that also includes P.J. Washington Jr. (ankle), Kai Jones (quadriceps) and Jaden Hardy (ankle).

There are more. Those are just three with any kind of a chance to return soon.

"We're probably going to have seven, eight at the most," Kidd said of the first of consecutive road games against the Spurs.

Naji Marshall had a career high for the second consecutive game with 34 points and played more than 40 minutes for the first time in his career. He wasn't even one of the three who played the entire fourth quarter.

"Honestly, I haven't," Marshall said when the fifth-year pro was asked if he had seen anything similar with injuries. "But this is our job. All those guys in the front office signed all of us on the roster hoping that if we had to play we could fill the shoes of the next man. I'm just going to keep doing that until those guys get back."

Besides Irving and Davis, the longer-term injured list includes centers Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist).

It's possible all five won't play again this season for the defending Western Conference champions, who will have a hard time holding off Phoenix or possibly others for 10th place, the final spot in the West play-in tournament.

Suns star Kevin Durant had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as Phoenix pulled within 1 1/2 games of the Mavs.

"It's definitely one of the first I've seen where they're just straight injuries and not tanking," Durant said. "Guys are genuinely injured for longer than a couple of weeks. It's sad to see a lot of players out."

After the game, Kidd was asked jokingly about whether he and assistant coach Jared Dudley could provide any minutes off the bench. Kidd was a Hall of Fame point guard, and Dudley is just four years removed from his playing days.

"I don't think we can do that," Kidd said. "We can't sign anybody. It does cost too much. You've gotta laugh because if you don't, this will drive you crazy."

