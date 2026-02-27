IndyCar history on display in Arlington ahead of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will race into North Texas from March 13-15. Before the engines roar on race weekend, the story of speed is already on display at the Arlington Museum of Art.

"Chasing Victory: An INDYCAR Exhibition," is an immersive experience at the museum that brings the speed, innovation and legacy of open-wheel racing to the heart of the Arlington entertainment district, steps away from where drivers will be racing.

According to Bill Miller, the president of the Grand Prix of Arlington, INDYCAR racing is art in motion.

"They are technologically advanced and, they're just incredible," Miller said. "And the talent of the driver goes right along, right along with it."

Kendall Quirk, the museum's director of exhibitions, said the exhibit brings to life the history of one of the fastest sports in the world.

"I think that there's an art to everything," Quirk said. "And we like to really push people to think about art as more than just a painting on a wall."

The cars of the past on display, offering fans an up-close look at how the vehicles' engineering and design has evolved over the past 100 years.

The city of Arlington is now looking to make its own mark on racing history with the inaugural race through the entertainment district.

"We like to say, 'where will you be when history is made?,'" Miller said. "An inaugural race only happens once."

With a 2.73-mile race course wrapping around the homes of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers, and more than 36 acres making up the race venue for spectators to enjoy, Arlington hopes to take up multiple pages of the racing history book.

"Arlington understands big events and we look forward to showcasing Arlington to the world," Miller said. "When you look at the backdrop of AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, you can't get a better footprint to showcase it."

It will be a one-of-a-kind race experience organizers want people to see and feel up close.

"Chasing Victory: An INDYCAR Exhibition" at the Arlington Museum of Art is open through July 12.